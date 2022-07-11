x
Crash near Pequot Lakes leaves 1 dead, 2 others seriously injured

An 88-year-old woman did not survive the crash while two men were transported to the hospital via life-flight.
CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. — A two-vehicle crash on heavily-traveled Highway 371 near Pequot Lakes Saturday left one woman dead and two others severely injured. 

Authorities say 88-year-old Anita Elaine Haller was attempting to cross over Highway 371 to turn onto County Road 107 just before 9:30 a.m. when her Chrysler Sebring was struck by a Dodge Caravan travelling northbound.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Haller was travelling with a 21-year-old, Tyler Haller, who was flown via life-link to a hospital in Duluth.

The other vehicle, driven by 56-year-old Joseph Benson, had two passengers. One of those passengers, 40-year-old David LeDoux, was also flown to Duluth on a North Memorial helicopter

The Crow Wing County, Pequot Lakes PD and FD, Nisswa PD and Minnesota State Patrol all responded to the scene. 

No word yet on the conditions of others involved in the accident. The patrol says there is no sign alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash, and all of the parties involved were wearing seatbelts. 

