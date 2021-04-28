Turning pain into art: Local creative uses signs to spark change, remember those killed by police

"It was a response to the murders of Black people in our city."

MINNEAPOLIS — A lone sign that reads "Terrence Franklin lived here" - stands in an empty Northeast Minneapolis field.

"This sign is about Terrence Franklin, who was a neighbor of mine," says Witt Siasoco.

Siasoca is a community based artist, who once called Franklin a neighbor and a friend.

"For 13 years, I lived across the street and developed a relationship with Terrence and 8 years ago he was murdered by police in a South Minneapolis basement," he says.

Turning pain into art, he decided to post signs around Minneapolis to remember those killed at the hands of police.

"It was a response to the murders of Black people in our city," he says.

There's a sign outside Edison High School - where Daunte Wright went to school - and the other site is Conga Latin Bistro, where George Floyd once worked.

Siasoco credits local art creatives for inspiring him and fueling his fight for justice.

"Creatives After Curfew, City Mischief Murals, Public Functionary, Juxtaposition Arts, are all doing great work," he says.

Now, he hopes the names posted on signs remind people that those who were killed were neighbors, coworkers and friends, who all lived in the same community so many call home.