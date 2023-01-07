The home was deemed uninhabitable and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Fire Department said it rescued a wheelchair-using resident from a home in the city Saturday morning.

According to MFD, crews responded to a report of a kitchen fire in a home at the 1200 block of 26th St., where it was reported a wheelchair-using male was unable to self-evacuate.

Fire crews located the man, rescued him from the fire and administered emergency medical care for burn injuries and possible smoke inhalation until HCMC paramedics arrived. The man was then transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation and additional medical treatment.

Crews then extinguished the fire in the kitchen, no other injuries were reported and no other residents lived in the home, according to MFD.

The home was deemed uninhabitable and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Watch more local news: