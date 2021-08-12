Crews battle big fire at church in Woodbury

Both the Woodbury and Cottage Grove Fire Departments are battling the blaze.

WOODBURY, Minn. — Crews from two cities are battling a big fire at The Grove United Methodist Church in Woodbury Wednesday afternoon.

An official tells KARE 11 that the fire is in the Education Building that is connected to the large church.

The fire broke out in a room above a library and two classrooms, according to the church's pastor.

The pastor said no children were in the building at the time of the fire. All faculty were able to make it out of the building.