Crews battle blaze in northeastern Minnesota

ISABELLA, Minn. — Fire crews are working to contain a fast-spreading wildfire near Greenwood Lake in northeastern Minnesota.

According to the U.S. Forest Service-Superior National Forest, the blaze was spotted around 3 p.m. Sunday on the Laurentian Ranger District. While the exact size is unknown, officials estimate it to be "a couple hundred acres and moving quickly."

On Sunday, officials closed McDougal Lake Recreation Area. According to a press release, residents in the McDougal Lake area have been told that they may need to evacuate as the fire continues to grow or changes direction.