Crews battle business fire in St. Paul

Fire crews were dispatched just before 1 a.m. to a building near the intersection of Snelling and Como registered to Universal Engineering Services

ST PAUL, Minn. — It was a busy morning for St. Paul firefighters Tuesday as they battled a stubborn fire at a business not far from the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

A spokesperson for the St. Paul Fire Department says crews were dispatched just before 1 a.m. to a building near the intersection of N Snelling and Como Ave. registered to Universal Engineering Services, a project design consulting firm. Responding firefighters were forced to take a defensive stance "from the get-go," as the fire was fully involved.

As of 6 a.m. the spokesperson says the fire is under control, and crews remain on the scene putting down hot spots. Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze, and whether any part of the business is salvageable.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.