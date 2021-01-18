x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Local News

Crews battle fire at Gertens in Inver Grove Heights

A traffic camera in the area shows large flames and heavy smoke, but it's unclear at this time the amount of damage or if there are any injuries.
Credit: Minnesota Department of Transportation

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — Fire crews are battling a fire at Gertens Garden Center & Nursery in Inver Grove Heights Sunday evening.

According to a KARE 11 crew on scene, the fire is in one of the greenhouses.

A traffic camera in the area shows large flames and heavy smoke, but it's unclear at this time the amount of damage or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is gathered.

MORE NEWS: Small weekend protests at Minnesota Capitol, no arrests

MORE NEWS: Willmar police investigating homicide after man suffers 'penetrating wound' while working in garage

MORE NEWS: Here are the coronavirus cases confirmed in MN, WI