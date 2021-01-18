Crews battle fire at Gertens in Inver Grove Heights

A traffic camera in the area shows large flames and heavy smoke, but it's unclear at this time the amount of damage or if there are any injuries.

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — Fire crews are battling a fire at Gertens Garden Center & Nursery in Inver Grove Heights Sunday evening.

According to a KARE 11 crew on scene, the fire is in one of the greenhouses.

HAPPENING NOW: Large fire burning at one of the greenhouses at Gertens Garden Center in Inver Grove Heights. Multiple departments are on scene. @KARE11 pic.twitter.com/SJ70HEECmT — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) January 18, 2021