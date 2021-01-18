Crews battle fire at Gertens in Inver Grove Heights

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — Fire crews are battling a fire at Gertens Garden Center & Nursery in Inver Grove Heights Sunday evening.
According to a KARE 11 crew on scene, the fire is in one of the greenhouses.
A traffic camera in the area shows large flames and heavy smoke, but it's unclear at this time the amount of damage or if there are any injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is gathered.
