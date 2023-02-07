Crews battle house fire near Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis

Department officials say responding firefighters immediately were forced to take a defensive posture due to heavy fire on the first and second floors.

MINNEAPOLIS — The skies above Bde Maka Ska filled with smoke Tuesday morning as crews fought to contain and put down a fast-moving house fire.

A Twitter post by the Minneapolis Fire Department indicates that firefighters were dispatched to a home on the 3400 block of East Bde Maka Ska Parkway around 9 a.m., and arrived to find heavy fire on both the first and second floors of the structure.

According to the fire department, two elderly residents were able to escape the home. Both residents were transported to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation, and Red Cross was called in to assist.

Crews were forced to take a defensive stance due to the heavy volume of fire, and a second alarm was called to summon additional equipment and firefighting personnel. An aerial ladder water tower was deployed to put down flames that were leaping through holes in the roof.

Images from KARE 11's tower cam showed smoke billowing from the home and filling the sky above the parkway.

Fire crews on scene at a 2 1/2 story residential home located on the 3400 block of East Bde Maka Ska Parkway. Fire crews have lines laid for a defensive fire attack of heavy fire on the first and extending to the second floor. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) February 7, 2023

KARE 11 has a crew on the scene and will have new information as it becomes available.

Watch more local news: