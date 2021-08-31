Crews battle industrial fire in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — Fire crews are on scene of a large industrial fire at AMG Resources off Highway 61 in St. Paul.
Dark smoke can be seen billowing in the air as fire crews are responding. Officials told KARE 11 that the fire started in a scrap pile and spread to one of the buildings. They also said it's believed that there was nobody inside the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported.
Firefighters responded to a fire at AMG Resources in early February after officials say a junk pile went up in flames. Officials said no structures were damaged in the frigid Feb. 8 fire.
