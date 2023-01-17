Fire destroys 3 school buses, garage in Braham

Braham Area Schools, which partners with the bus company for transportation services, said a building housing the buses was also a "complete loss."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BRAHAM, Minn. — A bus garage and three school buses were destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning in Braham, Minnesota.

Multiple agencies, including the Isanti County Sheriff's Office and firefighters from Braham, Cambridge and Mora, initially responded to the scene at the Braham Bus Company shortly before 9 a.m.

Public Information Officer John Elder, who was at the scene of the fire, told KARE 11 he heard several explosions coming from a burning building that housed multiple company buses.

Braham Area Schools posted on Facebook that in total, three buses were lost in the fire. The Braham Bus Company building that housed the buses was listed as a "complete loss."

The district partners with Braham Bus Company for transportation services, and said schedules will continue as normal, though there might be some changes with the types of vehicles used due to the lost buses.

Elder says one firefighter was checked out on-scene for issues related to exhaustion but otherwise, no one was hurt.

Braham firefighters were assisted by mutual aid crews from Cambridge and Mora.

The State Fire Marshal was called in to help determine what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

Watch more local news: