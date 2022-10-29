x
Crews battle house fire in Long Lake

Based on initial information, police said it appears the fire started on a porch and spread to the main house.
Credit: Mitchell Yehl, KARE 11
Long Lake house fire

LONG LAKE, Minn. — Orono Police say no one was injured after a fire broke out at a home on the 300 block of Stubbs Bay Road North in Long Lake, Minnesota Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the fire broke out around 1 p.m. Based on initial information, police said it appears the fire started on a porch and spread to the main house.

The people inside the home when the fire started were able to get out along with their pets.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

