Crews battle smoky fire in Oakdale

OAKDALE, Minn. — Crews are on the scene of a multi-alarm fire in Oakdale Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched around 6:00 a.m. to 2757 Hudson Boulevard North, just off I-94 near the Oakdale and St. Paul border. More units were then sent to the scene as the building appeared to be fully engulfed, with flames leaping from the structure and smoke billowing into the sky.

As of Tuesday morning crews from Oakdale, Woodbury and North St. Paul are working to put the blaze down.

KARE 11's Kiya Edwards says the fire appears to involve a building on or near the property of Five Stars Detail Center, but that is unconfirmed by authorities.