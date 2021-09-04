Crews extinguish second recycling fire in one week at St. Paul facility

No injuries were reported in either fire.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul firefighters have now responded to fires at the same company twice in one week.

The St. Paul Fire Department responded to a pile of burning recycling materials at AMG Resources, which is on the 1300 block of Red Rock Road, at 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Crews were at the scene for more than 90 minutes, the fire department said.

Firefighters extinguished another recycling material fire that sent up a large plume of smoke Tuesday evening at the same facility. This fire took about 90 minutes to extinguish.

No injuries were reported in either fire, and both are under investigation. The department said Saturday's fire is thought to be accidental.

Another fire at the plant, this one in February 2021, resulted in a plume of smoke visible in the city and on MnDOT traffic cameras.