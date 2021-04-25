Crews put out fire in two Minneapolis homes; no injuries reported

By about noon, MFD said crews had knocked down the bulk of the fire in both homes.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Fire Department said its crews extinguished a fire in two north Minneapolis houses.

MFD said the fire occurred on the 2000 block of Queens Avenue North. At about 11:40 a.m., MFD said a second alarm was called for more personnel and equipment. According to the fire department, residents told crews that no one was inside.

The fires were completely out before 1 p.m., but damage was severe; MFD said the first home to catch fire is now uninhabitable.

In a later press release, the fire department said the other home received some exterior damage, like broken windows and damaged siding and roof tiles. Damage to the inside of the home was minimal.