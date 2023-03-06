Crews in air boats rescue 6 adults and 3 kids stuck on ice sheet in Lake Pepin

Rescue crews got a call Sunday evening that six adults and three children were stranded on an "ice island" on Lake Pepin.

MAIDEN ROCK, Wis. — The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reminds the public that ice conditions are "extremely dangerous" after nine people got stuck on a sheet of ice in the middle of Lake Pepin Sunday evening.

Authorities say rescue crews from the sheriff's office, DNR and Lake City Fire and Ambulance responded shortly after 6:30 p.m. to a call of six adults and three children being stranded on an "ice island" on Lake Pepin, which is a lake on the Mississippi River in southern Minnesota.

The nine people had entered onto the ice from the Maiden Rock landing and "were ice fishing when the ice separated," according to a news release.

Officials with the Lake City Fire Department said the group should have never been out there because the ice had melted so much "there are even boats in the water because there's so much melt."

The rescue crews used airboats to reach the group and brought them safely to shore.

The group had to leave behind their snowmobile, ATV and fishing gear. At last check, deputies were working on getting it off the ice on Monday.

Officials say the nine people were "not from the area, rather they are from New Prague."

Monday night is the DNR deadline for ice anglers to remove ice shelters for the southern two-thirds of the state.