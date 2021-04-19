Crews on scene of church fire in northeast Minneapolis

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, the fire is at a two-story church the 2200 block of 5th Street Northeast.

Minneapolis fire crews are on scene of a fire at a church Monday evening on the northeast side of the city.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, the fire is at a two-story church the 2200 block of 5th Street Northeast.

Fire officials are reporting heavy fire and smoke as a second alarm was called at around 7:15 p.m. for additional personnel and equipment.

A second alarm has been called for extra personnel and equipment. All crews have exited the structure and are now switching to exterior operations. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) April 20, 2021

Firefighters said nobody appeared to be inside the church when they arrived on the scene.

Aerial footage from Sky 11 showed thick smoke billowing from the roof of the church as firefighters worked to battle the fire.