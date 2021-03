Officials said no homes were damaged and no one was injured.

LONG LAKE, Minn. — A grass fire in Orono, Minnesota is under control, officials say.

According to the Long Lake Fire Department, the call came in just after noon when a brush fire on the 1700 block of Fox Street began to spread.

The fire department said no homes were damaged and no one was injured. As of 1:30 p.m., officials said the fire was out, but hot spots were still being reported.