The fire started just after 1 a.m. on Penn Ave. North.

MINNEAPOLIS — Firefighters in Minneapolis responded to an early-morning fire that fortunately left residents uninjured.

Crews were called to a condo complex at 3600 Penn Ave. North around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire, which raged to 2-alarm, required some of the building's residents to be rescued by fire ladders.

Officials report that no one was injured in the fire. The Red Cross was on scene to help people who were displaced.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation at this time.