Crews respond to 'hazmat incident' at University of Minnesota

The University of Minnesota Department of Public Safety said the incident is at Kolthoff Hall.

MINNEAPOLIS — Officials have issued an "all clear" after evacuating a building Monday evening at the University of Minnesota Monday because of a "hazmat incident" on the Minneapolis campus.

The U of M Department of Public Safety said the incident happened at Kolthoff Hall on Pleasant Street Southeast. It's unclear where in the building the incident occurred or what may be the source.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

