x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Crews respond to 'hazmat incident' at University of Minnesota

The University of Minnesota Department of Public Safety said the incident is at Kolthoff Hall.
Credit: KARE 11

MINNEAPOLIS — Officials have issued an "all clear" after evacuating a building Monday evening at the University of Minnesota Monday because of a "hazmat incident" on the Minneapolis campus.

The U of M Department of Public Safety said the incident happened at Kolthoff Hall on Pleasant Street Southeast. It's unclear where in the building the incident occurred or what may be the source.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Related Articles

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

More Videos

In Other News

Dr. Michael Osterholm discusses experience with COVID

Before You Leave, Check This Out