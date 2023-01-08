Crews respond to house fire in Minneapolis

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to a release.

MINNEAPOLIS — A home was deemed uninhabitable after the Minneapolis Fire Department extinguished a flame that had laid waste to the residence.

According to MFD, crews responded to a report of a house fire in the 3800 block of 26th Avenue South around 4:37 p.m.

None of the home's residents were inside the building when the MFD arrived, but three of their dogs were found dead. The MFD is still searching for the residents’ cat and tortoise.

“Fire crews laid lines and conducted searches of the building. Fire crews were able to extinguish fire found on first floor but had to evacuate the building to locate basement stairs due to heavy fire in the basement that was burned through to the first floor,” according to a release from the MFD.

The crews eventually reentered and finished extinguishing the remaining fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the release.

