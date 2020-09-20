Crews search for missing kayaker in New Brighton

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. Saturday, with multiple local agencies running search operations in the area north of the lake's swimming beach

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — Officials are asking the public to stay away from the beach area and boat launch of Long Lake in New Brighton as they search for a missing kayaker they say reportedly fell into the water without his life jacket.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. Saturday, with multiple local agencies running search operations in the area north of the lake's swimming beach, on the lake's east side.

Around 6 p.m., the search effort was aided by a "remotely operated underwater vehicle," provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

Around 8 p.m. Saturday, officials called off the search but resumed the search Sunday morning.