Crews search Mississippi River for missing 6-year-old child

Officials have been searching the water near Boom Island Park since around 6:20 p.m. Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS — Search crews with the Hennepin County Water Patrol and Minneapolis Fire Department are searching the Mississippi River on a report of a 6-year-old child who went under the water and never resurfaced.

According to a release from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, officials responded to the call at approximately 6:20 p.m. Saturday near Boom Island Park where they say the child was part of a group of five children taken to the park for a bike ride. Some of he children went into the water, including three children who went in too deep and started to struggle.

An adult nearby was able to pull two of the children from the water, but one of the children is still missing, according to officials.