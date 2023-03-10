Crews search St. Croix river for missing boater

A boater called 911 to report seeing another boat circling near the I-94 Bridge with no one inside. The witness told authorities they saw a body in the river.

HUDSON, Wis. — Search crews are out on the St. Croix River near Hudson, Wisconsin looking for a boater believed to be missing and possibly drowned.

St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson says a boater called from the river shortly after 9:30 a.m. reporting a boat spinning in circles not far from the I-94 Bridge. The witness also reported seeing a body in the water.

The water patrol was immediately dispatched and did not locate a body in the water. St. Croix County called in their colleagues from the Washington County Sheriff's Office Dive Team to launch a search.

Sheriff Knudson told KARE 11 as of 2 p.m. divers had not located a body. He said the department would keep looking until all resources have been exhausted.

In the meantime, investigators are tracing the registration of the boat in an attempt to find the owner and determine who may have been operating it.

