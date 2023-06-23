Crews searching for missing canoeist in BWCAW

The Cook County Sheriff's Office said a canoe carrying two people overturned on Gillis Lake on Wednesday, June 21.

COOK COUNTY, Minn — Multiple agencies in Cook County, Minnesota are searching for a canoeist who went missing on June 21.

According to the county sheriff's office, first responders were notified that a canoe carrying fishermen on Gillis Lake in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness had overturned around 6:45 on Wednesday. One of the people was able to swim to shore, but an 18-year-old never resurfaced and was reported missing.

The department said the young man was not wearing a life vest at the time.

Search and rescue operations began June 22 with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Cook County Search & Rescue, Gunflint Volunteer Fire Department, the United States Forest Service Law Enforcement and a USFS Beaver float plane.

“Our hearts are with the survivors and the deceased’s family. I also commend all of our emergency services who responded to this incident with swift actions and professionalism,” Sheriff Pat Eliasen said in a statement on Thursday. The county has not yet confirmed if the missing 18-year-old's body has been located.

