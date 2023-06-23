x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Crews searching for missing canoeist in BWCAW

The Cook County Sheriff's Office said a canoe carrying two people overturned on Gillis Lake on Wednesday, June 21.
Credit: DSGNSR - stock.adobe.com

COOK COUNTY, Minn — Multiple agencies in Cook County, Minnesota are searching for a canoeist who went missing on June 21.

According to the county sheriff's office, first responders were notified that a canoe carrying fishermen on Gillis Lake in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness had overturned around 6:45 on Wednesday. One of the people was able to swim to shore, but an 18-year-old never resurfaced and was reported missing.

The department said the young man was not wearing a life vest at the time.

Search and rescue operations began June 22 with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Cook County Search & Rescue, Gunflint Volunteer Fire Department, the United States Forest Service Law Enforcement and a USFS Beaver float plane.

“Our hearts are with the survivors and the deceased’s family. I also commend all of our emergency services who responded to this incident with swift actions and professionalism,” Sheriff Pat Eliasen said in a statement on Thursday. The county has not yet confirmed if the missing 18-year-old's body has been located.

Related Articles

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

More Videos

In Other News

Taylor Swift fans recreate artist's outfits for 'The Eras Tour'

Before You Leave, Check This Out