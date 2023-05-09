Crews to resume wildfire fight in Carlton County

The fire, which grew to more than 40 acres near Barnum Township Monday night, was brought "under control" and is being monitored until firefighters return Tuesday.

CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. — Crews will return to the scene of a wildfire in northern Minnesota to finish the job they started Monday night when flames blacked dozens of acres and threatened a number of homes.

The Carlton County Sheriff's Office says dispatchers were first notified about the fire just before 5:30 p.m. Firefighters were dispatched to an area near County Road 8 and County Road 11 in Barnum Township and encountered a wildfire that was spreading quickly, with flames two to four feet high.

Sheriff's officials say the wildfire quickly grew from an acre to five, then ten, and ultimately more than 40 acres. A number of property owners were notified of the approaching fire and regularly updated in case they needed to evacuate.

A water-dropping helicopter from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was called in to assist, and with multiple fire departments on the ground the wildfire was brought "under control" but not extinguished. Deputies monitored fire conditions through the night, with fire crews set to return Tuesday morning to finish the job.

No homes or buildings have been impacted by the fire at this point.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

