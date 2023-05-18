Crime down at nuisance properties in north Minneapolis says AG's office

"It's been nothing short of extraordinary," said Trahern Pollard, founder and CEO of the community safety group, We Push for Peace.

MINNEAPOLIS — They say time will tell, and what's unfolded over the last seven months at the intersection of West Broadway and Lyndale Avenue North in north Minneapolis is very telling.

"It's been nothing short of extraordinary," said Trahern Pollard, founder and CEO of the community safety group, We Push for Peace.

It's no secret the Merwin Liquor store and neighboring Winner Gas Station at a north Minneapolis intersection have been riddled with crime over the years, leading the Attorney General's office to file a nuisance statute against both properties last October.

Ellison's office threatened to shut down both businesses if things didn't change, which he says they have.

"We haven't had an additional offense on this corner so that we could file our injunction," said AG Ellison.

Data presented by the AG's office shows calls for service to both properties have been down since October, compared to the same time in 2021.

Much of that success is attributed to the work of neighboring churches, and the work of community safety groups like We Push for Peace.

"This is what I set out to do, right we push for peace making a difference in the lives of our youth and our community," said Pollard.

While the difference speaks for itself...

“Our work is not done, in fact, our work is just beginning and I hope we can be honest about that in the midst of saying yeah, we’re grateful for the progress we’ve seen," said Pastor Edrin Williams, lead pastor of Sanctuary Church.

The Attorney General’s Office, as well as the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and Minneapolis City Attorney’s Office, will continue to monitor the properties and any reports of illegal activity occurring at the properties.

In letters sent Wednesday to both Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station, the investigating agencies informed both businesses that they will not hesitate to take additional enforcement action if reports of nuisance activity at the properties resume.

