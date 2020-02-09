Crosby police search for missing teenage girl

Police said Abigail Paige Ryan was last seen on Wednesday morning leaving Crosby-Ironton High School.

CROSBY, Minn. — The Crosby Police Department is asking for the public's help in their search for a 13-year-old girl.

Officers said Abigail Paige Ryan was last seen on Wednesday morning leaving Crosby-Ironton High School.

Police said Abigail stands 5-foot-3 and weighs about 128 pounds. She has blue eyes and blue colored hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black t-shirt, and a black hoodie tied around her waist.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crosby PD at 218-546-5137 or the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office at 218-829-4749.