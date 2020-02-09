Crosby police search for two missing teenage girls

Officers said 16-year-old Amber Lauren Ogle was last seen on Aug. 26, and 13-year-old Abigail Paige Ryan was last seen Wednesday morning.

CROSBY, Minn. — The Crosby Police Department is asking for the public's help in their search for two teenage girls who went missing separately.

Officers said 16-year-old Amber Lauren Ogle was last seen on Aug. 26, and 13-year-old Abigail Paige Ryan was last seen Wednesday morning.

Police say Amber is 5-foot-6 and about 130 pounds with blue eyes and black hair. She was last known to be in the Aitkin Area.

Police said Abigail was last seen leaving Crosby-Ironton High School. She stands 5-foot-3 and weighs about 128 pounds. She has blue eyes and blue colored hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black t-shirt, and a black hoodie tied around her waist.

Police have not said the two cases have any relation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crosby PD at 218-546-5137 or the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office at 218-829-4749.