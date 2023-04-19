x
Crystal police find child, looking for parents

Police found the child south of Kentucky Park in Crystal, in the 3800 block of Kentucky Avenue North.
Credit: Crystal police

CRYSTAL, Minnesota — The Crystal Police Department posted photos of a child they found Wednesday afternoon.

"Hey Crystal we need your help!" the tweet stated.

Police say they believe the child is four or five years old and has medium-length curly hair.  

The public is asked to call 911 if they have any information.

