Crystal police find child, looking for parents

CRYSTAL, Minnesota — The Crystal Police Department posted photos of a child they found Wednesday afternoon.
"Hey Crystal we need your help!" the tweet stated.
Police found the child south of Kentucky Park in Crystal, in the 3800 block of Kentucky Avenue North.
Police say they believe the child is four or five years old and has medium-length curly hair.
The public is asked to call 911 if they have any information.
