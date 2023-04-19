Crystal police find child, looking for parents

Police found the child south of Kentucky Park in Crystal, in the 3800 block of Kentucky Avenue North.

CRYSTAL, Minnesota — The Crystal Police Department posted photos of a child they found Wednesday afternoon.

"Hey Crystal we need your help!" the tweet stated.

Hey Crystal we need your help!

This young child was found south of Kentucky Park over on the 3800 block of Kentucky. We believe 4-5 years old and has medium length curly hair. If you have any information, please call 911. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/pQmYVBc0rY — Crystal MN Police (@CrystalMNPolice) April 19, 2023

Police say they believe the child is four or five years old and has medium-length curly hair.

The public is asked to call 911 if they have any information.

