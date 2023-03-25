Cub CEO to leave company at the end of May

Cub Foods' CEO Michael C. Stigers will leave Cub Foods to become Wakefern Food Corporation's next president.

STILLWATER, Minn. — Michael C. Stigers — the CEO of Cub Foods — plans to leave the Minnesota-based grocer that he has run for four years, at the end of May.

According to Wakefern Food Corporation's website, Stigers will be leaving Cub Foods to become the cooperative's next president.

Stigers has been the chief executive officer of Cub Foods since 2019, and on Monday, he notified Cub's parent company, United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), that he will remain with the company until May 31 to "enable a smooth transition."

"Mike has helped both retail banners navigate significant change and has consistently demonstrated his commitment to the communities they serve, which has fostered continued customer loyalty," UNFI's CEO Sandy Douglas said in a press release Saturday. "He has been a great partner to me and a respected industry leader."

According to a statement from UNFI, Stigers joined supermarket chain SuperValu Inc. as the president of Shaw’s/Star Market grocery stores in New England in 2011.

Once he was named president of Cub Foods in 2019, Stigers began to serve as executive vice president of Wholesale and Supply Chain Services until SuperValu was purchased by UNFI in October 2018.

Stigers will take over as president on June 1, following the retirement of current President Joe Sheridan, Wakefurn Food Corp. reports.

