Cub Foods to create temporary stores at Broadway and Lake Street while rebuilding

Cub will also be offering free grocery pickup services at the Broadway and Lake Street locations for orders placed online

MINNEAPOLIS — Cub announced their plan to create temporary community markets at their Broadway Avenue and Lake Street locations while the stores are rebuilt.

Cub said the Lake Street community store will be open July 8, and the Broadway Avenue location is expected to open later this month.

Each temporary store will be around 13,000 square feet, and will offer staple items like fresh produce, meat, milk, dairy and other common goods at their regular store pricing.

The stores will also sell common over-the-counter medication.

Customers who want to shop at regular stores will be able to take a free bus service from the Broadway and Lake Street locations to other Cub stores in the area.