Culver's in Cottage Grove being sued for harassment from managers and employees

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn — A federal agency, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), is suing a Culver's restaurant in Cottage Grove for harassment.

The EEOC says some employees accused managers and other co-workers at the fast-food restaurant of abusive behavior.

The EEOC filed two lawsuits against R & G Endeavors, Inc.,- saying it violated "federal law when it subjected employees to a hostile work environment based on race, sex, sexual orientation, and disability," according to the news release.

The Minnesota company is also charged with "denying a long-serving employee with a disability equal pay and pay raises because of his disability."

According to the filings, managers and other employees "singled out a gay and African American employee for racial and homophobic insults that included the n-word and f-word."

The managers and other employees are also accused of discussing his sex life and referring to him as the restaurant's "adopted African child."

An employee with a disability was bullied and paid less than "his co-workers without disabilities," according to the release.

The company is also accused of exposing female employees, some as young as 14 years old, to sexual harassment that included sexual touching, jokes, and propositions.

The EEOC says the workings conditions were so bad it forced one employee to quit.

Employees said they reported these actions to management but the issues were not reasonably addressed and no one was punished.

The Culver's is located at 7998 Hardwood Ave. S. in Cottage Grove.

