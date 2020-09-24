Custom wheelchair stolen from 2-year-old child with cerebral palsy

WEST ST PAUL, Minn. — Police in West St. Paul are asking for the public's help finding a stolen wheelchair.
According to the West St. Paul Police Department's Facebook page, the custom wheelchair that was stolen belongs to a 2-year-old with cerebral palsy.
"We would really like to get this back to the young man who depends on this daily," police said in the post.
Anyone with information about the wheelchair is asked to call the West St. Paul Police Department at 651-552-4200.
Police say the case number to reference when calling with tips about the whereabouts of the wheelchair is 20003416.