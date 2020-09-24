Custom wheelchair stolen from 2-year-old child with cerebral palsy

Police in West St. Paul are trying to reunite the chair with the child it's supposed to serve.

According to the West St. Paul Police Department's Facebook page, the custom wheelchair that was stolen belongs to a 2-year-old with cerebral palsy.

"We would really like to get this back to the young man who depends on this daily," police said in the post.

Anyone with information about the wheelchair is asked to call the West St. Paul Police Department at 651-552-4200.

