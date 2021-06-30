Cut gas line prompts evacuations at Mille Lacs Island Resort

A Facebook post from the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office says a gas line was cut on Highway 27.

MILLE LACS, Minn — Officials in Mille Lacs County are asking anyone currently on the Mille Lacs Island Resort to evacuate after a gas line was cut Wednesday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office, the line was cut on Highway 27, just east of the resort's main entrance.

People are being asked to relocate to the community building, which is north of the main office building, according to the post.

Isle Fire and Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Deputies are currently going door to door to notify people in the area.

