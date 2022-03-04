Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie won't seek third term

x
Local News

Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie talks about his true badge of honor, his family. (Credit: KARE 11)

HASTINGS, Minn — Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie announced on Friday that he won't be seeking a third term this fall.

In a press release, Leslie said he would finish out his term, but said he was looking forward to the next phase.

"My plan is to work part-time and spend more time chasing the Grandkids, traveling, golfing, and volunteering," Leslie said in a press release.

Dakota County, which is the third most populous county in the state, won't be the only major Minnesota county with a new sheriff. Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson announced he wouldn't be seeking re-election as he faced mounting criticism after pleading guilty to drunk driving back in December 2021.

Leslie, a Dakota County resident for more than 30 years, took office in 2014 after serving as the department's chief deputy. A new sheriff will be voted on in November's election.

"I have had a great run, but as they say, all good things come to an end," said Leslie in a release. "I was fortunate my path led to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office. The office is filled with high-quality people and a culture of service, tremendous pride for the history of the office, and the confidence to treat people the way they would want to be treated. Next to being a spouse and father, being elected to serve the people as the Sheriff of Dakota County has been my most significant endeavor. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to mentor, lead, and direct initiatives along the way."

