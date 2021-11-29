Report: Dalvin Cook out with torn labrum

The Vikings running back was carted off the field in the third quarter of Minnesota's loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

SAN FRANCISCO — The Minnesota Vikings will be without their star running back Dalvin Cook for some time due to a torn labrum and dislocated shoulder, according to a report from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Cook was carted off the field during the third quarter of Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers after he lost a fumble and stayed on the ground for a while, visibly in pain. Both teams showed their support for Cook and surrounded him on the field before he was taken to the locker room. Cook had 10 carries for 39 yards and six catches for 64 yards Sunday.

After the game, Coach Mike Zimmer confirmed Cook would get an MRI on his injured shoulder, though the Vikings haven't officially commented on his status as of Monday afternoon.

Per Rappaport, Cook is expected to miss several games, but could return in Week 15 against the Bears.

Vikings and 49ers players surrounded Dalvin Cook before he was carted off the field 🙏



(via @Vikings)pic.twitter.com/2mX2jD7SnY — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 29, 2021

Minnesota went on to lose to San Francisco 34-26.

Cook wasn't the only player to suffer an injury Sunday -- Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr also injured a hamstring. San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel and LB Dre Greenlaw left with a groin injuries, and the 49ers lost running back Trey Sermon to an ankle injury and linebacker Fred Warner to a hamstring injury.