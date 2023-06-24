Savage cancels Dan Patch Days

Saturday's events were cancelled due to high winds and storms in the forecast.

SAVAGE, Minn. — The second day of a local festival has been canceled due to unpredictable Minnesota weather.

Dan Patch Days was held as scheduled on Friday, but the food, fun and live music were canceled for Saturday.

The City of Savage said that high winds were forcing organizers to take down tents and evacuate the park where the celebration was held.

The organization running the event cited safety as a top priority at the festival.

Dan Patch was a racehorse known as the "World's Champion Harness Horse" and the “greatest harness horse in the history of the two-wheel sulky”. In the early 1900s, the horse set the world record of 1.55 for the mile. The time has been equaled once but never broken, according to historians.

Due to current and forecasted weather conditions, Saturday's Dan Patch Days activities have been canceled to keep our community members, visitors, staff, and volunteers safe. Thank you for your patience as we navigated this tough decision! pic.twitter.com/swn61rzS6s — City of Savage (@CityofSavage) June 24, 2023

