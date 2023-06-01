Four in custody after dangerous foot pursuit across I-394 in Golden Valley

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Four people are in custody after leading law enforcement on a dangerous foot pursuit across Interstate 394 near Golden Valley Wednesday night.
Traffic cameras from the Minnesota Department of Transportation captured part of the chase, including when the suspects crashed their vehicle on the interstate near the Xenia Avenue exit. Two of the suspects are then seen running across I-394 before law enforcement was eventually able to take them into custody.
The Minnesota State Patrol said four suspects were taken into custody. Two of the suspects were evaluated by paramedics at the scene and transported to an area hospital.
Officials have not said what prompted the chase.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.