Four in custody after dangerous foot pursuit across I-394 in Golden Valley

Traffic cameras captured two suspects run across Interstate 394 after abandoning their vehicle following a crash near the Xenia Avenue exit.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Four people are in custody after leading law enforcement on a dangerous foot pursuit across Interstate 394 near Golden Valley Wednesday night.

Traffic cameras from the Minnesota Department of Transportation captured part of the chase, including when the suspects crashed their vehicle on the interstate near the Xenia Avenue exit. Two of the suspects are then seen running across I-394 before law enforcement was eventually able to take them into custody.

HAPPENING NOW: Two people are in custody and being transported to area hospitals following a high speed chase turned crash turned foot chase along 394 in Golden Valley. More details later on @KARE11 pic.twitter.com/Ndb3lu2dhR — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) June 1, 2023

MORE: I’m told by law enforcement at the scene that a total of four people are in custody following this incident. One of the individuals was caught near the parking ramp of the Pentair Building. Another outside Good Day Cafe. @KARE11 — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) June 1, 2023

The Minnesota State Patrol said four suspects were taken into custody. Two of the suspects were evaluated by paramedics at the scene and transported to an area hospital.

Officials have not said what prompted the chase.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

