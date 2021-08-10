Dashcam video shows moments before squad car hits domestic assault suspect

Video shows the man pointing a gun at another officer's vehicle before he was hit by the squad car in Mounds View on Sept. 22.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office has released new squad car video of a deadly use-of-force incident involving a domestic assault suspect last month.

The video shows the moments before a Ramsey County deputy rammed his squad into a man, later identified by authorities as Troy Allen Engstrom, ultimately killing him, after he started shooting at a Mounds View police car.

The brief video clip provided to the media stops just before the car hits the man. KARE 11 aired the clip unedited and in its entirety, in the interest of transparency.

The video shows a Ramsey County deputy approaching a stopped Mounds View police car, as Engstrom appears to be pointing a handgun at that officer's vehicle. A shot can be heard, and a deputy yells "shots fired" before accelerating toward Engstrom, hitting him.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff, deputies immediately started giving medical aid to Engstrom, but he died later at a hospital.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said Engstrom was initially accused of firing a gun in a domestic assault at a local hotel, before later firing at law enforcement. Gunfire hit both of the squad cars but neither the officer nor deputy were hit.

In late September, the BCA identified the deputy involved as Sergeant Donald Rindal, a 22-year law enforcement veteran. He was placed on standard administrative leave.