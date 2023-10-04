Data breach impacts MN Department of Education

MDE says one of its servers was hit by a global cyber security attack targeting MOVEit software. Files accessed contained data from more than 95,000 students.

The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) is assessing the damage after a global data breach compromised personal information from the files of more than 95,000 students.

MDE announced the breach in a press release Friday, saying it came in the form of a global cyber security attack targeting organizations that use MOVEit software, a product used by many companies and government agencies across the world.

The department first became aware of the attack on May 31, when Minnesota IT services was informed of a potential vulnerability with MOVEit, which transfers files. That same day, MDE says files on one of its servers were attacked by an outside entity.

Investigators say at this point it appears that 24 files were compromised, including data transferred to MDE from the Minnesota Department of Human Services regarding 95,000 students across the state placed in foster care. Other information stolen impacts a small number of students from the Perham and Minneapolis school districts and a few dozen taking PSEO classes at Hennepin Technical College.

Immediately after learning about the breach, MDE and its partners notified the FBI, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and Office of the Legislative Auditor about the situation.

State education officials insist no financial data was compromised in the global cyber attack, and say the department is working to contact the students who are impacted. At this point there have been no ransom demands or any indication the data has been shared or posted online.

"MDE takes data privacy very seriously. We understand that third parties illegally accessing private data can have negative consequences for those whose data was accessed," the department said in a released statement. "Working with our MNIT partners, MDE is adding additional security measures to protect private data and prevent instances like this from happening in the future."

Anyone who may have been impacted by the cyber breach or is interested in the investigative report on the incident can check out a special MDE web page.

