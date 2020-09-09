Daughter of Bloomington mother killed by her own husband speaks out

An unfortunate situation now leaves an only child in an unimaginable place of grief and reasoning, leaning on the rest of the family for strength.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — It's been a tough time for 27-year-old Renee Mesich and her family over the course of the last week.

Her mother Angela Mesich was killed by her own husband, Renee's father, 48-year-old Jason Michael Mesich in their Bloomington home.

"My dad is my dad and you know I'm upset by the situation. I wish it would've never happened," said Renee.

On Tuesday, Renee spoke out for the first time on her parent's behalf, and while she couldn't go into too many details about her father for fear of jeopardizing his case, she did say that her feelings are complicated as a result of this tragic situation.

"If you ever needed her she would help you with anything," said Renee.

For Renee, it's a tough spot to be in losing both parents to a certain extent, to what she says is due to mental health issues, which have plagued her family for generations.

"I know that's something he wouldn't have done had he been in the right mind so I cant like fully blame him," said Renee.

Now, a mother, a grandmother and as some would call her a selfless friend is gone.

"I'll miss her relationship that she had with my son and I'm pregnant so she was really excited to have a relationship with a second kid," said Renee.

When asked if she wanted justice on her mother's behalf, Renee replied, "what I want is for my dad to get mental health help because he's struggling too."

An unfortunate situation now leaves an only child in an unimaginable place of grief and reasoning, leaning on the rest of the family for strength.

"Stick together with family and just be there for each other during this hard time," said Renee.

While the Mesich family is grieving, they're all thinking about the other family involved in this tragic situation and Renee is encouraging everyone to reach out and support 12-year-old Makayla Saulter-Outlaw who was shot in the head during the stand-off with Jason Mesich next door.

The family sent in new photos to KARE 11 Tuesday of Makayla and say she is responding to commands and waved at her mom.

Her older sister, 29-year old Canisha Saulter was also shot in the legs and will be leaving the hospital soon too.

A gofundme account has been set up to support the two sisters as they recover.