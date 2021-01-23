Daughter of MN Supreme Court justice, Allina Health CEO found dead at Iowa State University

A statement from her family says Olivia Chutich is the 21-year-old woman found dead at a parking lot near Iowa State University Friday morning.

AMES, Iowa — A 21-year-old woman found dead Friday morning within a parking lot near Iowa State University has been identified as Olivia Chutich according to a statement put out by the family.

Chutich is the daughter of Minnesota State Supreme Court Justice Margaret Chutich and Allina Health CEO Dr. Penny Wheeler.

A statement put out by the couple reads, “It is with great sadness that we confirm that Olivia Chutich, our beloved daughter, died in Ames, Iowa. Olivia was the light of our lives. We ask for privacy as we grieve this unimaginable loss. Thank you.”

Ames Police originally responded to a medical call at the Delta Delta Delta Sorority at 302 Ash Avenue near the university campus, when they located a 21-year-old female Iowa State University student on the ground in a parking lot.