Brooklyn Center pastors gather for daily prayer meeting ahead of Potter trial

Kim Potter, a former Brooklyn Center Police Officer, is facing first- and second-degree manslaughter chargers in Daunte Wright's death

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Just seven months ago, the streets of Brooklyn Center were overtaken by civil unrest after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter.

Now, just days out from jury selection, the lingering effects of that chaos is being met with prayers for peace, led by Pastor McKinley Moore, Senior pastor of Jehovah Jireh Church of God in Christ.

"We don't want that to happen again," said Pastor Moore.

For weeks now, Moore, along with other faith leaders from across the Brooklyn Center community, have been taking a spiritually proactive approach in preparation of the Potter trial in hopes of easing the fears in the community of what could come.

"Before any violence or before anything negative happens, we want a foundation of prayer and peace," said Pastor Moore. "And, of course, we're also praying for a just outcome for the trial itself."

Potter, a 26-year veteran on the force, is facing first- and second-degree manslaughter chargers in Wright's death, and if convicted could face up to 25 years in prison.

In the meantime, for those anxiously waiting for justice to be served…

"We'll be praying throughout the trial, we'll be praying throughout deliberations until there's a verdict, and then we'll see what goes on from there," said Pastor Moore.

Leaders with the prayer group say they plan to meet every Monday through Saturday at 3 p.m. throughout the city of Brooklyn Center.