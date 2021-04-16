Live updates: Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott meets with community following nights of unrest

The mayor spoke with community leaders at Brooklyn Center High School, after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, sparking days of protest.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — 4 p.m. - Brooklyn Center mayor speaks with community leaders

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott spoke with community leaders at Brooklyn Center High School following days of unrest, after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter on Sunday.

3 p.m. - City of Champlin declares nightly curfews through Sunday

Following recent unrest in the City of Brooklyn Center after the killing of Daunte Wright by a former Brooklyn Center police officer, The City of Champlin has declared curfews for Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

"Exceptions to this curfew will be made for those traveling to medical appointments or traveling to work, for law enforcement and emergency personnel, and for people fleeing dangerous situations," the city said in a press release.

The city says it will revisit the need for curfews beginning next Monday.