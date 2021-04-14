Live: Daunte Wright family attorney Ben Crump speaks after former Brooklyn Center officer arrested

A white police officer who fatally shot a 20-year-old Black man in Brooklyn Center has been arrested. Kim Potter will face a second-degree manslaughter charge.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter arrested over shooting death of Daunte Wright

BCA: Potter to face second-degree manslaughter charge

Operation Safety Net: 79 arrested following Tuesday night protest

Law enforcement officials: Some in crowd outside Brooklyn Center PD threw bottles, brick at officers in third night of unrest

Wednesday, April 14

1 p.m.

Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney representing Daunte Wright's family, and Rev. Al Sharpton held a press conference after the arrest of former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter in the 20-year-old Black man's death.

Watch the live event in the player above.

11:30 a.m.

Kim Potter, the white officer who shot and killed a 20-year-old Black man during a traffic stop, has been arrested, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The former Brooklyn Center officer, who resigned on Tuesday, is expected to face a second-degree manslaughter charge for the death of Daunte Wright, according to the BCA. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, according to the Associated Press.

The BCA said that the Washington County Attorney's Office, which is handling the case, will file charges against Potter later Wednesday.

The agency said Potter will held at Hennepin County Jail.

Brooklyn Center's former Police Chief Tim Gannon, who also resigned Tuesday, said earlier this week that he believes Potter shot Wright by accident, mistaking her gun for her Taser.

Wright's family and civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents them, said they don't believe it was an accident. Crump noted that Potter was a 26-year veteran on the police force, and even trained other officers.

He responded to the charging decision in a statement Wednesday, saying it isn't enough.

"While we appreciate that the district attorney is pursuing justice for Daunte, no conviction can give the Wright family their loved one back," Crump wrote. "This was no accident. This was an intentional, deliberate, and unlawful use of force."

An investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing, the BCA said.

11 a.m.

Minnesota's Operation Safety Net says 79 people were arrested Tuesday night following a protest in Brooklyn Center over the shooting death of Daunte Wright by a police officer. Overnight, OSN initially said about 60 people were arrested.

Minnesota State Patrol made 73 arrests, the Minneapolis Police Department made five arrests, and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office made one arrest.

OSN says the charges varied, but included things like inciting a riot and unlawful assembly.

A curfew was in effect for Brooklyn Center from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Arrests broken down by agency:



Minnesota State Patrol: 73

Minneapolis Police Dept.: 5

Hennepin Co. Sheriff's Office: 1 — Minnesota OSN (@MinnesotaOSN) April 14, 2021

12 a.m.

Law enforcement officials with Operation Safety Net said during an early morning press conference that bricks and cans were among the objects thrown at police officers during the third night of protests at the Brooklyn Center Police Department, after an officer shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.