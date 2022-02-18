'Today, the justice system murdered him all over again' | Wright family reacts to Potter sentencing

Wright family attorney Ben Crump said they were all very disappointed with Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu's sentencing.

MINNEAPOLIS — On Friday morning at the Hennepin County government center, Daunte Wright's family was joined by their attorneys after former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter was sentenced to two years in prison.

"Kim Potter murdered my son. Today, the justice system murdered him all over again," said Daunte Wright's mother, Katie. "White women tears trump justice."

Before issuing her ruling, Judge Chu called this case one of the saddest cases she's dealt with in her 20 years on the bench.

Chu's sentence of 24 months was lower than suggested by state guidelines.

Potter is expected to serve the first 16 months in prison before getting supervised release.

Potter has received credit for 58 days of time already served.

After the sentencing, Crump said the Wright family believed "that there was no reason to have such consideration for the killer of their child."

"They were so tied up into her feelings that they forgot about my son being killed. This lady got a slap on the wrist and we sit around every night crying waiting for our son to come home," said Daunte's father Arbuey Wright.

