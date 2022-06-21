Family of Daunte Wright agrees to $3.25M settlement with Brooklyn Center

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — *Editor's note: The above story first aired on April 10, 2022.
Attorneys for the family of Daunte Wright, who was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in April of 2021, said a civil settlement has been reached with the city of Brooklyn Center.
A press release from Romanucci & Blandin, the civil litigation team representing Wright's family, said the city has agreed to pay $3.25 million to members of Wright's family as well as implement changes within the department relating to its policies and traffic stop training.
On April 11, 2021, Brooklyn Center Police were attempting to take Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, into custody after pulling him over for having expired tabs when Potter, who is white, pulled out her gun and shot him once in the chest. Body camera footage captured the incident, and Potter later said she had meant to pull out her Taser instead of her firearm.
Romanucci & Blandin's release went on to say that the settlement won't be finalized until there is an agreement on "substantial and meaningful non-monetary relief," which could include additional training for officers. A permanent memorial will also be created at the site of Wright's death, according to the release.
In February, former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter was sentenced to two years in prison after a jury found her guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter in connection to Wright's death.
“Nothing can explain or fill the emptiness in our lives without Daunte or our continued grief at the senseless way he died," said Katie and Arbuey Wright, parents of Daunte Wright in a release. "But in his name, we will move forward, and it was important to us that his loss be used for positive change in the community, not just for a financial settlement for our family. We hope Black families, people of color, and all residents feel safer now in Brooklyn Center because of the changes the city must make to resolve our claims. It is vital to us that the city fulfill its good faith commitment to fully funding and implementing the Daunte Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler Community Safety and Violence Prevention Resolution."
RELATED: 'Today, the justice system murdered him all over again' | Wright family reacts to Potter sentencing
RELATED: 'The hardest decision I've ever had to make': Juror in the Kim Potter trial opens up about guilty verdict