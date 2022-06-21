Family of Daunte Wright agrees to $3.25M settlement with Brooklyn Center

The civil litigation team said that the settlement won't be finalized until there is an agreement on "substantial and meaningful non-monetary relief."

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — *Editor's note: The above story first aired on April 10, 2022.

Attorneys for the family of Daunte Wright, who was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in April of 2021, said a civil settlement has been reached with the city of Brooklyn Center.

A press release from Romanucci & Blandin, the civil litigation team representing Wright's family, said the city has agreed to pay $3.25 million to members of Wright's family as well as implement changes within the department relating to its policies and traffic stop training.

On April 11, 2021, Brooklyn Center Police were attempting to take Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, into custody after pulling him over for having expired tabs when Potter, who is white, pulled out her gun and shot him once in the chest. Body camera footage captured the incident, and Potter later said she had meant to pull out her Taser instead of her firearm.

Romanucci & Blandin's release went on to say that the settlement won't be finalized until there is an agreement on "substantial and meaningful non-monetary relief," which could include additional training for officers. A permanent memorial will also be created at the site of Wright's death, according to the release.

In February, former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter was sentenced to two years in prison after a jury found her guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter in connection to Wright's death.