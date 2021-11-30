Jury selection begins Tuesday in the trial of former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter

Potter is facing first and second-degree manslaughter charges for the April 2021 killing of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

Just over a week before opening statements are scheduled to start, jury selection in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter begins Tuesday morning at the Hennepin County Courthouse.

In April 2021, police were attempting to take Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, into custody after pulling him over for expired tabs when Potter, who is white, drew her gun and fatally shot him in the chest. The incident was captured on police body cameras. Potter later claimed she meant to use her Taser instead of her firearm.

Potter faces both first and second-degree manslaughter charges in Wright's death. She was initially charged only with second-degree manslaughter, which requires a finding that she acted with “culpable negligence” in Wright’s death.

Prosecutors later added a first-degree manslaughter count against Potter, and on Oct. 27 Hennepin County District Court Judge Regina Chu decided to allow the charge.

Attorneys are expected to take a hard look at the potential jurors' attitudes toward policing, protests, and the Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter movements. Roughly 200 potential jurors were asked ahead of time to provide extensive information on what they already know about the case, and whether they have positive or negative impressions about Potter and Wright.

In May, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison confirmed his office would lead the prosecution against Potter, who is represented by defense attorneys Earl Gray and Paul Engh. Gray is the same lawyer representing Thomas Lane, one of the former Minneapolis police officers charged in connection to the death of George Floyd in May 2020. He also handled the case of Jeronimo Yanez, the former St. Anthony Police officer who fatally shot Philando Castile following a traffic stop.

In September, Potter's lawyers said there will be no guilty plea from their client, and court documents released in October show defense attorneys intend to argue the fatal shooting was an accident.

Wright's family will be represented by civil right attorney Ben Crump, whose office also represented George Floyd's family during the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin.

This trial will mark just the second time the state has allowed cameras inside the courtroom for the broadcast a criminal trial. The first was earlier this year, for Chauvin's murder trial.

Jury selection in the trial of Kim Potter begins at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30. KARE 11 will live stream gavel-to-gavel coverage on kare11.com, the KARE 11 app and KARE 11 YouTube page.