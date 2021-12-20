Kim Potter Trial: Closing arguments begin Monday

Following testimony from Kim Potter on Friday, the prosecution and defense will make closing arguments Monday before the jury begins deliberating.

Closing arguments scheduled to start Monday after defense rested its case Friday

Kim Potter gave emotional testimony: "I'm sorry it happened"

Psychology expert testified about "action errors"

Ex-Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon, others speak to Potter's character

After eight days of testimony, closing arguments are set to begin Monday in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter.

Potter, who shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright while officers tried to arrest him during a traffic stop in April 2021, is charged with first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter.

In addition to closing arguments, Judge Regina Chu will give the panel of jurors their instructions for deliberation. Fourteen jurors sat through Kim Potter's trial, but only 12 will deliberate the verdict.

The state rested its case on Thursday, Dec. 16. After calling several witnesses on Thursday, including use-of-force expert Stephen Ijames and several character witnesses for Potter, the defense brought out another expert witness on Friday -- Dr. Laurence Miller.

Dr. Miller, a psychologist, author and professor with expertise in clinical, neuro and police psychology, defined for the courtroom the concept of “action errors.” Miller explained that action errors occur when a person “intends to do one thing, think you’re doing it, but do something else and later realize it.” He told the court that confusing a Taser for a gun is the “most typical example” of a weapon confusion shooting.

During cross examination, prosecutor Erin Eldridge wanted to question Miller about an interview he did with Potter after the shooting, but Judge Chu sustained the defense’s objection to do so.

The jury finally heard from Kim Potter herself on Friday, the final witness for the defense. In her emotional testimony, Potter described the "chaotic" moment when Brooklyn Center Officer Anthony Luckey attempted to arrest Daunte Wright.

Potter broke down as she described the ensuing “struggle” between Wright and Sgt. Mike Johnson and said she remembered yelling, “Taser.”

"And then he told me I shot him," she said as she covered her face and broke into tears.

"I'm sorry it happened! I'm so sorry." Potter says as she starts sobbing during cross examination.



Eldridge: You know deadly force was unwarranted and unreasonable.



"I didn't want to hurt anybody"



Eldridge: That's why you said you're going to prison, isn't it. pic.twitter.com/XfsTxeeQ0o — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) December 17, 2021

Eldridge’s cross examination mostly focused on Potter’s training. She showed Potter the BCPD’s Taser training policy, which states all trainings should include practicing drawing one’s Taser. Potter agreed that the purpose of that training was to reduce the risk of accidentally drawing a firearm.

Through tears, Potter said she didn't plan or want to use deadly force.

"I didn't want to hurt anybody," Potter said.

Court is set to resume at 9 a.m.

