Kim Potter Trial: Prosecutors expected to call use of force, training experts Tuesday

On Monday, the court heard from an assistant medical examiner and experts on the differences between a firearm and a Taser.

As the second week of testimony began in the trial of Kim Potter, the state called experts to review Daunte Wright's autopsy, comment on the differences between a firearm and a Taser and speak about the evidence found at the scene of the shooting.

Potter is charged with first and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11, 2021 shooting of Wright in Brooklyn Center.

Dr. Lorren Jackson, an assistant medical examiner for the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office, was the first person called to the stand. Dr. Jackson said that Wright's injury was not survivable, with the survival time for such a wound being "seconds to minutes." He said he determined the cause of death was the gunshot wound and the manner of death was determined to be a homicide.

The prosecution then called Melissa Loren, a forensic scientist with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) to the stand to speak about evidence collection. The state asked Loren to identify several pieces of evidence she collected, including pictures she took of Wright’s car. She also identified a discharged cartridge casing found in the front seat of the vehicle, said she had gathered “plant material” in the car.



BCA Special Agent Brent Peterson was the next witness. He said he has worked on around 73 use-of-force investigations with the BCA, and as part of his investigation into Wright’s death he reviewed video of the traffic stop and subsequent shooting.

Peterson said during his review of that footage, he noted Potter’s behavior as the officers approached Wright’s vehicle to arrest him. He said it appeared to him that there was a “manipulation of her holster.”

“It would be my practice at times when I was making a traffic stop to unlatch the first level of protection or safety on the holster just to, I guess, give myself a little of an advantage should I need to draw,” he noted, also adding that he carried the same type of holster as Potter.

In the afternoon, BCA senior special agent Sam McGinnis told Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Joshua Larson that after he briefly responded to the scene of the shooting, he gathered documentation including paperwork, witness interviews and reports from various officers.

Days later on May 6, 2021, McGinnis said he along with Loren and another BCA agent compared several parts of both the firearm and Taser, identifying their differences and noting different color, grips, textures and safety functions.

Special Agent Sam McGinnis is testifying about the differences between the taser and gun, including the shorter, wider grip.



Court resumed after a short recess with Eric Koeppen, a forensic scientist in the biology division with the BCA.

Koeppen testified that he was tasked with examining and processing evidence for DNA profiling in the case. He confirmed to Larson that three of four sources of blood from within Wright's vehicle matched Wright's DNA profile. The fourth blood sample that he tested was from an unknown woman, but Koeppen said he was not given a DNA profile of Wright's girlfriend, Alayna Albrecht-Payton, for comparison.

The final witness for the prosecution Monday was Travis Melland with the BCA crime lab. He told Larson he was asked to compare two items — a spent cartridge casing and a bullet — obtained by the BCA, and determine whether they were shot from the third item, a firearm.

Melland said after determining the characteristics were in line by examining them under the microscope, a further test firing confirmed they were from the same firearm.

Court adjourned early on Monday, as the state had no further witnesses. Proceedings resume Tuesday at 9 a.m., and the prosecution is expected to call their use of force experts and people familiar with Kim Potter's training.